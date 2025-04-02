J&K L-G advises students to use skills for nation building

Srinagar, April 2 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday advised students to use skills acquired at universities for nation building and improving the lives of people.

He was addressing the Alumni Meet of Sharda University in Srinagar.

In his address, he extended his felicitations to the Alumni, Management, Faculty and Students of Sharda University. He exhorted the youth to put the skills acquired at the University to good use in nation-building and improving the lives of the people.

“Education is a rare opportunity and represents infinite power. Education is the only asset, and it is like a small lamp which has the power to defeat the immense darkness. Youth should explore the spiritual and cultural dimension of education and cherish its value system,” he said.

He also highlighted that the alumni play a crucial role in networking and mentorship, building the reputation of the educational institution and helping in knowledge sharing.

“Alumni serve as role models and inspire young students to achieve their goals. The next two decades are expected to be the best time for knowledge economies in the world. You, as the knowledge keepers, will be responsible for transferring expertise earned in the university to the economic sector to drive growth and build a developed India,” he said.

He also spoke on the transformation taking place in the educational landscape in J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He impressed upon the educational institutions and teaching community to implement National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit, developing a favourable environment that promotes innovation, skill development, experiential learning and empowering the youth to become agents of positive change.

“We need to have a long-term vision to create a robust innovation ecosystem, and this vision should be fostered by educational institutions like Sharda University.

He further emphasised strengthening the ties between academia and industry to meet the evolving demands of the global market.

