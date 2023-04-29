Woman injured as bomb explodes in her house in Buxar

Patna, April 29 (IANS) A woman sustained grievous injuries after a bomb exploded in her house in Bihar's Buxar district on Saturday.

The bomb was reportedly kept in a container inside the house of the victim, Shanti Devi, who believed it to be jaggery ball. When she put it on a 'sil batta' and smashed it with a crusher, it exploded.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi where her condition is stated to be serious. A section of her house was also destroyed in the explosion.

Confirming the incident, Buxar SP Manish Kumar said, "The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. when Shanti Devi checked the container. She felt that jaggery balls were kept inside. She took out one of them and tried to crush it, but it exploded."

"We have sent a forensic team to the spot to collect samples. The possibility of more bombs being kept in the house cannot be ruled out. We are questioning the woman's husband, Ramnath Ram, and other relatives," Kumar said.

