Patna police crack infant's murder case, arrest father

Patna, April 29 (IANS) Patna Police have cracked the gruesome murder of a two-and-a-half-month-old girl, who was found dead inside a plastic container of ghee on April 26, by arresting her father on Saturday.

The accused, Bharat Yadav, has confessed to his crime during interrogation by the police.

The police said that Yadav ran a small tea stall in Kajipur under the Kadam Kuan police station. Her daughter had a hole in her heart. Yadav had sold all his valuables, including gold ornaments of his wife, for his daughter's treatment, but her health condition did not improve.

"On April 26, he decided to kill his daughter. The accused's daughter and his monor son were sleeping on the bed when his wife went to the washroom for a bath. Yadav saw the opportunity and strangled his daughter to death. He then put the body of the infant in a plastic container and fled from the spot," said an official spokesperson of Patna Police.

"When his wife Kajal Devi came out of the washroom, she found her daughter missing. She raised an alarm and contacted her neighbours. She also called her husband and told him to come home immediately. The accused behaved as if he did not know anything. He also started searching for his daughter. Kajal then forced her husband to contact the local police. When the police searched the house, they found the body of the infant inside a container," the spokesperson said.

"The police suspected the hand of some family member behind the incuident. Yadav and his wife were called to the police station for questioning on Friday. After the day-long interrogation, the police sent Kajal home, but detained Yadav. The accused later broke down and revealed how he murdered his daughter.

"Yadav had planned to dispose of the body without his wife knowing anything about it, but her insistence to call the police ruined his plans," he said.

