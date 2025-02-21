UP woman fatally shot during celebratory firing at wedding venue

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) During a celebratory firing incident at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, a woman suffered gunshot injuries and later died in a hospital, said officials on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Pirakpur Khapura village, where the wedding of Barati Lal’s daughter was being held. The groom’s procession was expected to arrive from Beniapur village, located in the Hargaon police station area.

However, tragedy struck when, according to the victim’s family, a man named Annu Yadav from Lucknow fired a celebratory shot, fatally injuring 50-year-old Janaki Devi, wife of Munnalal from Ichha village, Tambour police station area.

The joyous wedding atmosphere turned into mourning even before the arrival of the groom’s procession. Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed to the scene, and an investigation was initiated.

As soon as the gunshot was heard, panic spread through the gathering. Police were immediately informed, and Janaki Devi was rushed to the nearest Community Health Center, where doctors declared her dead.

Satish Kumar, the victim’s grandson, described the horrifying moment: "Annu Yadav took the rifle in his hand while sitting. He had it hanging from his shoulder. Later, we realised that my grandmother had been shot. The wedding then turned into a nightmare."

Prakash Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (North), provided official details: "On the night of February 20, around 9 p.m., Laharpur SHO received information about a celebratory firing incident in Khapura village. A guest from Lucknow, identified as Annu alias Anand Yadav, fired a shot from his licensed rifle, which hit a female relative of the bride’s family. She was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment," he said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Annu Yadav attended the wedding with three companions. He fired the shot, leading to the woman's death. A case has been registered based on the family's complaint. The accused, along with his three accomplices and the weapon used in the firing, has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway," Prakash Kumar added.

