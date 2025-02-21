Mohan Yadav to give laptops to 89,710 meritorious students of govt schools today

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will on Friday give laptops to the meritorious students of the government schools in the state who secured 75 per cent or above marks in Class 12 exams in the academic year 2023-24.

Chief Minister Yadav will hand over laptops to a few students during an event in Bhopal.

While announcing the laptops, the Chief Minister said technology will open a new path to a bright future.

"The state government is determined to ensure that every dream of progress of talented sons and daughters of Madhya Pradesh comes true," he added.

"A total of Rs 224 crore will be transferred into the bank accounts of 89,710 talented students who have passed the Class 12 examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the year 2023-24 with 75 per cent or more marks," he said.

The Chief Minister has also stated that the state government will provide all facilities to encourage students to perform better in their academic careers and to make them skilful.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav said the government has pledged to create job opportunities for youths and make Madhya Pradesh a progressive state.

"The talented students who pass the 12th examination and secure a place in the merit list of government schools will be given an amount of Rs 25,000 for a laptop on February 21, 2025. Best wishes to all the talented kids!" the CM posted on social media platform X.

However, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will not get the amount.

In July 2023, the scheme was introduced by then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who now heads the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

