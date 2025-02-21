Harrison Ford on Helen Mirren: She's a real cool lady

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Harrison Ford has spoken about his “1923” co-star Helen Mirren and said that she's a woman that has the bandwidth to hang with men

The iconic actors reunited on screen again in season 2 of 1923 as couple Jacob and Cara Dutton, and they spoke about their off-set dynamic, reports people.com.

Mirren, 79, is "what we used to call a broad," Ford, 82, said.

He added: "And there's no disparagement in calling a Dame a broad. It means that she's a woman that has the bandwidth to hang with men — not just to be a lady with them, but to actually hang with them. She's a real cool lady."

Mirren is on the same page, said: "We would sit around together and shoot the s--- off-set.”

"Harrison is not like an 'I'm going to my trailer' person. I don't think I ever knew him (or) remember him going, ever, to his trailer. We hang around on the set and we do our thing," she notes.

"We had a good time," Ford agreed.

"A good time hanging out together as well as working together."

In the long gap between season 1, which premiered in December 2022, and season 2, which premieres on February 23, Ford and Mirren admit they didn't exactly stay in touch — but their onscreen chemistry didn't suffer for it, reports people.com.

"Harrison and I have a weird thing," Mirren says, reflecting on their first project together, 1986's The Mosquito Coast, and their enduring connection.

"It's like your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but (once) — you're back, (it's) exactly (the same), only even better, actually. Even better."

Ford is on the same page.

"The reality is that we met 40 or 50 years ago when we were doing Mosquito Coast. And so we meet now, 40 years later, I've been told that she's already signed up (for 1923). She's been told I'm already signed up. For me, the main attraction was a chance to work with her again."

"When there's a fit, you feel it. It's just a perfect bit of casting," he added.

