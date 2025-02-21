Chandan Roy Sanyal talks about experience of being recognized as Bhopa Swami in ‘Aashram’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal recently shared his heartfelt thoughts on the overwhelming experience of being recognized as his iconic character, Bhopa Swami, from "Aashram."

The much-awaited "Aashram Season 3 Part 2" has finally arrived, with Bobby Deol reprising his role of Baba Nirala. Chandan reprised his portal of Baba’s mysterious mastermind, Bhopa Swami. The latest season continues to delve deep into the power struggles, moral conflicts, and complex characters that have captivated audiences since the show's inception.

Speaking about the immense love his character has received, Chandan shared, “I had no idea that people would love Bhopa so much that ‘Bhopa Swami’ and ‘Japnaam’ would become catchphrases in their everyday lives.”

Chandan also revealed that he was greeted with immense warmth during a recent visit to the Maha Kumbh. “To be known by your character’s name is every actor’s dream. There is no bigger reward. I feel grateful,” he added. “I recently visited Kumbh, and even there, people were calling me Bhopa Swami and greeting me with ‘Japnaam.’ It’s overwhelming to see the impact this character has had”, he added.

On Chandan’s birthday, a major slate announcement unveiled several exciting upcoming projects, with Aashram Season 3 Part 2 being one of the key highlights. Sanyal took to Instagram to share images from the event, captioning the post, “The wait is over! What a birthday celebration when the whole world celebrated with Aashram! The year has just begun for me. Bhopa is coming soon.”

He has earlier spoken about how Aashram has been a huge turning point in his career.

"Aashram has been a huge turning point in my career, and Bhopa Swami is a character very close to my heart. He is not just a role but an important part of Baba Nirala's Aashram, the trusted right hand. Announcement of Aashram's next season on my birthday feels like the biggest gift I can give to my audience. It is more than just a show; it’s something that resonates with so many people. No matter where I go, I hear people greeting me with ‘Japnaam,’ and it’s truly an amazing feeling to see how much people love Bhopa Swami. Knowing that a character I play has made such an impact is something that truly amazes me. I am very grateful for the love,” Sanyal mentioned.

The show features Bobby Deol as the manipulative and sinister Baba Nirala, who exploits the young women in his ashram. The previous installment of the popular show premiered in 2022.

The second part of season 3 of the show dropped on February 27 on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.