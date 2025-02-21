Astreya marks one year in Hyderabad: A milestone of innovation, growth, and global impact

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Astreya, a global leader in IT managed services and digital transformation, is marking the one-year anniversary of its Hyderabad facility -- a dynamic centre that’s quickly become a catalyst for innovation in cloud computing and automation.

Over the past year, the organisation has refined enterprise IT solutions, blending technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach.

Founded in 2001 and now operating in over 35 countries, Astreya is reshaping the digital landscape. The company leverages a mix of public, private, and hybrid cloud strategies, enhanced by AI-driven automation, to help organisations streamline operations and unlock growth in an ever-evolving market.

In just 12 months, Astreya's Hyderabad office has established itself as a centre of excellence, delivering next-generation IT solutions while fostering a world-class work environment. Key achievements include:

Cutting-edge innovation hub: Certified as an Offshore Development Center (ODC), the Hyderabad facility meets global standards for security, scalability, and seamless IT operations.

Advanced security and employee well-being: A 24/7 security infrastructure, ergonomic workspaces, and employee-first facilities ensure a dynamic, secure, and high-performance workplace.

Global partnerships and industry leadership: Strengthened collaborations with technology giants, positioning Astreya at the forefront of AI-driven IT services.

Empowering top talent: Career growth initiatives, leadership training, and a workplace culture rooted in innovation, inclusivity, and continuous learning.

Expanding opportunities for all: Accessibility upgrades, flexible policies, and engagement programmes that support a collaborative, forward-thinking work environment.

As Astreya continues to expand its global reach and technological footprint, the Hyderabad facility remains a cornerstone of its growth strategy.

“Our Hyderabad team has been nothing short of extraordinary. The passion, innovation, and technical expertise here continue to fuel our global success. This facility is an engine for digital transformation, automation, and enterprise IT excellence. As we move forward, we are doubling down on our commitment to talent, technology, and the future of IT services,” said Romil Bahl, CEO of Astreya, reflecting on the milestone.

To commemorate this achievement, Astreya hosted a two-day anniversary event on February 17-18, 2025, featuring: Leadership town hall: Executives shared insights on Astreya’s growth trajectory and future innovation plans.

Employee recognition and team building: Honouring top performers through awards, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

Cross-team collaborations: Strengthening synergy across global teams, accelerating AI and cloud-driven IT advancements.

With a solid foundation in Hyderabad and an unwavering focus on innovation, Astreya is poised to drive the next phase of digital transformation, redefining the future of enterprise IT, cloud infrastructure, and AI-powered automation.

