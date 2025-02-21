Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her ‘Friday fitness’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan kicked off her Friday with a powerful start, sharing a glimpse of her intense functional training session that set the tone for the day.

Soha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself in the gym. The video begins with weighted step ups, jumps, lifting weights, arm workouts, hops, and tyre flips.

“Fitness Friday - done and dusted #tgif,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Soha, who is the sister of Saif Ali Khan, shared glimpses from her family vacation in Japan. The pictures featured her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, exploring some of the most picturesque tourist destinations in the country.

In the photos, the family was seen posing in front of iconic landmarks, capturing the essence of their cultural journey. Soha also shared moments of them indulging in local Japanese delicacies. Some of the candid shots show Soha and Kunal posing together.

The actress had earlier dropped a heartfelt video featuring her and her family exploring Japan. Soha also added Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D'souza’s song “O gujariya.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Japan and us - a 'matcha' made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift.”

Prior to this, Soha Ali Khan recently shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan. The family trip included a visit to the renowned Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto.

Soha dropped a few photos on her Instagram, capturing moments of her, Kunal, and Inaaya exploring the temple’s peaceful atmosphere. The images showcase the family admiring the breathtaking architecture and scenic views that surround the historic site.

Sharing the images, Soha wrote in the caption, “Gratitude and blessings.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.