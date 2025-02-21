Munger cops adopt 'zero tolerance' approach, injure criminal in encounter

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Police in Bihar's Munger injured a criminal during an encounter on Friday morning, adopting a 'zero tolerance' approach towards criminals similar to that of the Uttar Pradesh police.

The police had a face-off with Nitish Kumar, who had been on the run after shooting an eight-year-old boy, Anshu Kumar. During the encounter, the accused sustained a gunshot wound in his right leg.

Following the encounter, the police arrested Nitish Kumar and admitted him to Sadar Hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the news, Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood rushed to the hospital and discussed the case with the Dharhara police team.

Based on the accused's statement, the police also recovered a weapon used in the crime.

The case dates back to January 7, when Nitish Kumar allegedly shot his eight-year-old neighbour, Anshu Kumar, in the head in Govindpur village under the Dharhara police station.

The shocking reason behind the attack was the child’s refusal to fetch cigarettes for him.

Since then, the accused had been evading the police, forcing authorities to conduct multiple raids at different locations.

On February 20 (Thursday), the Patna police arrested Nitish Kumar and handed him over to the Dharhara police station. However, later that night, he managed to escape from police custody, leaving law enforcement in a frantic search. Throughout the night, the police conducted intense search operations to locate him.

Finally, at around 4 a.m. on Friday, the police received a tip-off about Nitish Kumar hiding in the Murakkata area (Jasidih) under Dharhara jurisdiction. When the police reached the location and ordered him to surrender, he opened fire at them. In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg, after which he was arrested and taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.