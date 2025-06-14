Woman dies after fall from under-construction school building in MP’s Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), June 14 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction government school building in Anjad village of Barwani district on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Raksha, a resident of the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to Barwani police, she was engaged in spreading water on the walls of the building -- a standard practice in construction to prevent cracks -- when she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The incident took place around 30 km from the Barwani district headquarters.

She was immediately rushed to Sai Hospital in Anjad, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body was later sent to the Barwani District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Raksha had moved to Barwani two months ago along with her family members to work at the construction site.

“She was spreading water on the wall when she slipped and fell. We rushed her to the hospital, but she didn’t survive,” said Manish Kumar, her relative and co-worker.

Police officials reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that no safety nets or protective gear were in place at the construction site, a clear violation of labour safety norms. The role of the labour contractor is also under scrutiny.

This tragic incident comes just a day after a separate construction-related accident in Narsinghpur district, where three workers were electrocuted and several were injured after an iron ladder came into contact with an 11 KV powerline while they were erecting a tent.

Authorities in both districts have been directed to submit reports on safety measures and ensure stricter enforcement of worker protection protocols at construction sites.

