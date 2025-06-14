Air India says in process of completing one-time Boeing 787 safety checks

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Air India on Saturday said it is in the process of completing the one-time safety inspections, as mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

This move comes in the wake of the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight (AI 171) from Ahmedabad.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Air India said that nine of its Boeing 787 aircraft have already undergone the required safety checks.

“Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations,” the airline said.

“Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator,” it added.

These checks are being conducted as the aircraft return to India and must be completed before the planes are cleared for their next flights.

These checks are being conducted as the aircraft return to India and must be completed before the planes are cleared for their next flights.

However, the airline also emphasised that the additional checks may lead to longer turnaround times and could cause delays, especially on long-haul international routes that operate under strict airport curfews.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. The airline is offering refunds or complimentary rescheduling to customers affected by delays or cancellations caused by these safety inspections.

The DGCA had ordered enhanced inspections on Air India’s entire fleet of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines following Thursday’s deadly crash in Ahmedabad.

The directive includes a range of preventive maintenance measures such as inspections of fuel systems, cabin air compressors, hydraulic systems, and flight control systems, along with engine-related tests.

The checks must begin with effect from June 15 and compliance reports are to be submitted to the DGCA. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to support the victims' families, Tata Sons has reiterated that it will provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of each individual who lost their life in the crash -- including passengers, crew members, and those on the ground.

A Tata Sons spokesperson added that the group will also cover the full medical expenses of all those injured in the incident, ensuring necessary care and long-term support.

