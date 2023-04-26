Woman among 3 held in Gurugram for honey-trapping transporter

Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) Three people, including a woman, were arrested by the Gurugram Police on charges of honey-trapping a city-based transporter and blackmailing him with obscene videos, police said.

The accused have been identified as Pinki Tomer (31), Tarun (41) and Prithvi Pal Singh (45).

Pinki first convinced the victim to become friends with her through a meeting near a restaurant and started talking with him.

After a few days of friendship, the woman invited the victim to her flat in Sector-15 Part 1 and offered a soft drink laced with sedatives, and recorded an obscene video of everything that happened, then the woman began to extort money from the victim through blackmail.

"The woman extorted Creta car, furniture, TV, jewellry and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from the victim. Thereafter, the trio accused were demanding Rs 30 lakh more and threatened him that if he failed to meet their demand, they will make his video viral," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The victim then went to the civil lines Police Station to file an FIR.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that Pinki and Tarun are husband and wife while Prithvi Pal Singh is Pinki's friend the duo earlier used to work in a bank. The trio hatched a plan to dupe the victim, he said.

On Tuesday, Tarun and Prithvi Pal Singh were arrested from Daula Kua in Delhi while Pinki was arrested from Sector-77 Gurugram. The accused were brought before the court for further legal proceedings, police said.

