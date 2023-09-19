'Will see how far it will go' : Vijayan says on media 'attacks' on him

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 19 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who on Tuesday addressed a media conference after seven months, said he has no issues to meet the media and will do when it is needed.

He declined to answer questions regarding findings of an Income Tax wing against his daughter Veena Vijayan’s IT firm Exalogic, saying that he has replied to all about it in the floor of the Assembly recently.

As media raised the issue again, a seemingly peeved Vijayan said: "I know what you (media) are up to and what you are trying to do. You want to hit at me using my family. I am not a person who is going to cowed by such things. All what I will say is you can keep on trying to continue with it and I am ready for it and we will see how far it will go."

He added that "all knows that this particular move by the authorities (Income Tax) had political overtures and am surprised why you (media) are not looking into that aspect".

"Is this the way such an agency is going about its work... they have not given any opportunity to hear the other party (the IT company)," he added.

In reply to another question on the seven month gap in meeting the media, he shot back: "Do you think I am afraid to meet you, I have no issues at all. I have always met you when it’s required and in future also. it will be the pattern."

Since Vijayan was meeting after a long gap, numerous questions was put to him, but in most of his replies seemed perfunctory. Incidentally, the Congress-led opposition had been criticising Vijayan for shying away from the media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.