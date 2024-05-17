Will resolve OCI card issue soon: Goa CM

Panaji, May 17 (IANS) After drawing flak over the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card issue, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that it is under consideration of the Home Ministry and it will give a final decision to consider the revocation certificate.

“The OCI card issue is under consideration of the Union Home Ministry. It has not rejected the suggestion to consider the revocation certificate. Nobody should feel that we have cheated them,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Home Ministry is doing its process and the state government is also following up.

“The Home Ministry will give the final decision to consider the revocation certificate as soon as possible,” the Chief Minister said.

Last week, Goa opposition parties criticised the Central and the state governments after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that acceptance of a 'revocation certificate' is 'under consideration' to register an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

The MEA in its April 4 memorandum, had said that it had decided to accept a 'revocation certificate' instead of a 'surrender certificate' as an alternative document.

However, its corrigendum published on April 30 said this is only "under consideration" by the MHA.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao had said: "Once again 'jumlas' of BJP stand exposed with MEA backing out on its earlier memorandum creating confusion over the OCI registration. Giving hardship and mental torture to citizens is in the DNA of BJP."

The INDIA bloc will resolve this issue after coming to power in the coastal state in June, Alemao added.

"I demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was prompt to thank the Central government after the memorandum was issued on April 4, 2024, should now clear the government's position on the issue," he said.

