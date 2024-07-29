'Will remain with Ajit Pawar till end', says Maha Assembly Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal amid 'switchover' buzz

Dindori (Maharashtra), July 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal on Monday put at rest speculation about switching sides to the Sharad Pawar-led faction ahead of the Assembly polls.

Zirwal on Monday attended the party meeting held in the presence of state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, and said: "There is no doubt in my mind that I was with Ajit Pawar yesterday, I am with him today and will also remain with him in the future, till the end."

He further said he would contest the upcoming Assembly election on the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ticket if the party considers his nomination.

Zirwal was interacting with the reporters in the wake of his son Gokul Zirwal's recent statement that his wish is that his father should return to the Sharad Pawar faction.

Gokul, who had attended the meeting held by the NCP-SP, had said that he is in the Sharad Pawar faction, adding that if he is considered for the party nomination he would contest against his father from the Dindori Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Zirwal, speaking about his son's move to attend the Sharad Pawar faction meeting and his recent statements, said: "Gokul is my son. I am his father. He will not go beyond my words. I have asked him to express his views and I will understand his feelings."

Zirwal clarified that he worked hard for the victory of MahaYuti nominee Dr Bharati Pawar from the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, saying that he gave his best.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.