Will highlight infiltration issue to counter Mamata Banerjee’s new narrative: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that illegal infiltration in the state would be his main campaign line to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement on the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed Trinamool Congress’s annual Martyrs ' Day rally in central Kolkata on Monday, while the Leader of the Opposition held a counter rally at Siliguri in Darjeeling district in North Bengal, which focused on the incident of the crime against women in the state. Adhikari alleged that the Chief Minister is banking on the “save Bengali” mission to protect the illegal Bangladesh infiltrators.

He added that the BJP will highlight the same infiltration issue to counter the Chief Minister’s new narrative of “Bengalis in Danger”.

“Trinamool Congress is directly indulging in anti-national activities by trying to protect these Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, and I request the Election Commission of India to take action against the party for that. Trinamool Congress’s registration as a political party should be cancelled immediately. Not a single Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator should be on the voters’ list. We cannot support their inclusion in the voters’ list. Today, the Chief Minister had made it clear that her party could not survive without the support of these infiltrators,” he alleged.

He also said that he had accepted it as a mission and a challenge to make Mamata Banerjee the former West Bengal Chief Minister after the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls, and also said that the latter’s excessive appeasement politics and support for illegal infiltrators will ultimately result in the end of the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, also claimed that the Trinamool Congress rally on Monday was a rally of Rohingya infiltrators and known criminals.

“Mamata Banerjee, the self-styled “Queen of Thieves”, addressed a rally today not of citizens, but of illegal Rohingya infiltrators and known criminals. This is not new. For years, Mamata has sheltered criminals and enabled illegal migrants, turning Bengal into a haven for lawlessness. While her rallies overflow with outsiders, real Bengalis, the sons and daughters of this soil, are ignored, humiliated, and left to suffer,” Malviya wrote on X.

