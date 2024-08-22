Why silent on Kolkata case, Fadnavis asks Oppn after resignation call over Badlapur abuse

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Opposition for seeking his resignation in connection with the sexual abuse of two nursery girls in a reputed school in Badlapur and asked why they were silent on the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

“I want to say one thing that a girl belongs to us, no matter who she is. In Kolkata, a young doctor was raped and killed but the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders remained silent and continued to praise Mamata Banerjee. They did not say a single word in protest against the incident. But when a similar incident happened in Maharashtra, the same people started making demands for my resignation and also of the government,” said Dy CM Fadnavis.

He was reacting to demands made by a slew of MVA leaders for his resignation over the delay in filing of the case by the Badlapur police and also their inaction until a public outcry forced them to act.

Fadnavis further said, “I tell these people (Opposition) only this, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has told us not to cry but to fight. We are not running away, we are fighting. We will not back down unless the murderers in such cases are punished. No matter what happens, we will not back down until these culprits are dealt with firmly. Let them do politics. Because they are insensitive.”

He said that the culprits involved in sexual abuse cases would be severely punished.

“We will try to ensure that the criminals get the death penalty. We have decided that we will not rest until they receive severe punishment. Under no circumstances will we tolerate violence against women,” he added.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his criticism of the Maharashtra government in connection with the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

Fadnavis asked Thackeray not to mislead people and said that during his chief ministership a slew of sexual abuse cases were report in Maharashtra.

“Recall the incidents of violence against women during your tenure as the Chief Minister. Let the public know. How long will you mislead the people?” he asked.

He criticised Thackeray for doing politics on the Badlapur incident saying that it was unacceptable.

