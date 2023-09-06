Why not women's quota Bill, Kavitha asks Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K. Kavitha on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over not including Women's Reservation Bill in the issues mentioned in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate during the coming special session of the Parliament.

"Saddened to see that the urgency for discussing the Women's Reservation Bill was completely ignored in Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji's letter to the Prime Minister," Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, asked on X (formerly Twitter)

“In your letter to PM Modi, we find 9 crucial issues, but why not the Women’s Reservation Bill? Isn't women's representation a national imperative?" she asked.

Kavitha on Tuesday urged all political parties to unite and support the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament for a more inclusive democracy. The former MP from Nizamabad sent letters to the Presidents of all 47 political parties with representation in the Indian Parliament, urging them to unite and pass the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill.

She called upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Sonia Gandhi, in her letter to the Prime Minister, demanded discussions on several issues, including the Centre-state relationship, communalism, Manipur situation and border conflict with China, during the special session to be held from September 18 to 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.