Why early menopause raises risk of depression in some women

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Severity of menopause symptoms and lack of emotional support are likely reasons why some women experience depression during early menopause, finds a study on Wednesday.

Premature menopause, medically known as premature or primary ovarian insufficiency (POI), is a condition in which the ovaries cease to function normally before the age of 40. It has been linked to an elevated lifetime risk for depression and anxiety.

Affected women not only experience the effects of oestrogen deficiency, but they also experience the unanticipated loss of reproductive function. However, some women are more adversely affected by depression and anxiety by these changes than others.

The study, published online in the journal Menopause, suggests that risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, severity of menopause symptoms, lack of emotional support, and fertility-related grief.

“The high prevalence of depressive symptoms in those with POI highlights the importance of routine screening in this vulnerable population,” said Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society.

“Addressing behavioural-health concerns with evidence-based interventions should be part of any comprehensive POI care plan,” Christmas added.

The study based on 345 women with POI found that the prevalence of depressive symptoms was 29.9 per cent. No significant difference was found in depressive symptoms between women using oestrogen plus progestogen therapy and those not using the therapy.

The use of hormone therapy or levels of oestradiol were not associated with depressive symptoms.

“Although hormone therapy is recognised as the standard of care for those with POI for management of some menopause-related symptoms and preventive care, it is not a first-line treatment for mood disorders,” said Christmas.

“This was evident in this study in which there was no difference in depressive symptoms between those using hormones and those not using hormone therapy. Addressing behavioural-health concerns with evidence-based interventions should be part of any comprehensive POI care plan,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.