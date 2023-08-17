Why is BJP-JJP running away from judicial probe into Nuh violence: Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (IANS) Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said that why is the state government running away from the judicial inquiry in Nuh violence.

The Congress has given adjournment motion in the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the law and order, the Nuh violence, losses due to floods and mismanagement of the government, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda said.

He said the Opposition will hold the government accountable. “Along with unemployment and rigging in CET exams, excavation of Saraswati River, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss in millet crop, flood compensation, problems of family identity card (PPP), pay scale of employees, worrisome condition of education, etc., will be raised in the session,” he said.

“All issues were discussed in detail in the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Wednesday,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Hooda, along with state party President Chaudhary Udaybhan, said the present BJP-JJP government has proved to be a failure on all fronts.

“The government is playing with the future of the youth of the state in the name of CET and skill corporation. Today, the youth of the state is facing maximum unemployment in the country. Answers will be sought in the monsoon session on this failure of the government,” he said.

Blaming the government for floods, he said proper steps were not taken by the government for timely prevention. “The Congress will raise this issue in the assembly and demand compensation for the damage caused to farmers, houses and shops due to floods.”

Hooda said farmers are continuously agitating for compensation. “But instead of giving compensation to them, the government wants to earn money by mining sand that came in the fields of the farmers due to floods.

“Neither the government is giving compensation to the farmers, nor the crop insurance companies. Irregularities are also coming to the fore in this insurance scheme. This issue will also be strongly raised in the assembly so that the farmers of the state can get their rights,” he said.

In response to a question on the issue of Nuh violence and law and order, the Leader of the Opposition raised questions on the intention of the government.

He asked that despite knowing everything in advance, why did the government not take appropriate steps at the right time?

“After all, why is the government running away from the judicial inquiry into the whole matter,” questioned Hooda.

Chaudhary Udaybhan said the government had already been informed by the CID that tension has been prevailing in the area for several days. “Provocative statements are being made on social media by mischievous elements, but it is surprising that despite this the Superintendent of Police was sent on leave on the day of the visit,” he said.

