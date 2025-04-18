Why are snakes overlooked in wildlife counts, asks MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) In a fiery yet thought-provoking address on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stunned the audience, including Bhupender Yadav (Union Forest Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) by raising an unexpected but crucial question; “Why are reptiles missing from the wildlife census?"

With characteristic wit, he quipped, “Are reptiles no longer wildlife? Or does the Wildlife Act forbid counting them?”

Dr Yadav’s remarks resonated deeply as he highlighted the glaring oversight in ecological conservation -- snakes and other reptiles often remain unaccounted for, despite their significant role in maintaining ecological balance.

Addressing wildlife experts and officials in a programme on 'Forest Conservation' organised on Friday in Bhopal, the Chief Minister questioned whether these creatures should be counted in forests, urban zones, or both.

He underscored how this ambiguity fuels a complete disregard for their population dynamics and ecological impact.

Painting a vivid picture of the problem, Dr Yadav drew attention to the alarming rise in snakebite-related deaths across districts in Madhya Pradesh. Citing the King Cobra as a stark example, he lamented the dwindling presence of this once-thriving species in areas with abundant rainfall.

“Snakes like the King Cobra are nature’s own venom police,” Dr Yadav pointed out, noting their role in controlling the spread of other venomous species. Their absence, he explained, has not only driven up snakebite cases but also strained families with financial considerations, despite the state’s readiness to assist.

Dr Yadav said didn’t shy away from hard truths, spotlighting the gaps in the Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act, which fail to mandate, if so, counting reptiles.

While tigers and cheetahs bask in public and policy-driven glory, reptiles languish in obscurity. He urged for inclusive wildlife policies to honour these wildlife creatures of the ecosystem.

Experts have long argued that the intricate habitats of reptiles -- spanning dense forests to suburban areas -- pose challenges to their tracking. However, conservationists emphasise that action is urgent. Reptiles are integral to ecological harmony, and their decline could spell disaster for biodiversity.

The Chief Minister rallied for a shift in mindset, advocating for their inclusion in wildlife surveys and greater awareness of their role in nature. “It’s time to shine a spotlight on these silent guardians of the wild,” urging officials to rethink conservation strategies for a more balanced and harmonious coexistence with nature.

