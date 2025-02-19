WHO’s ICD-11 series officially introduces new module dedicated to traditional medicine

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The World Health Organization's (WHO) Disease Classification Series ICD-11 has officially introduced a new module dedicated to traditional medicine, the Ayush Ministry said on Wednesday.

The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 11th Revision is the global standard for diagnostic health information. The ICD-11 series had recognised the traditional medicine (TM2) module in 2024. It was then followed by successful year-long testing and deliberations for Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani systems of medicine.

“The ICD-11 TM 2 module is now officially released on the ICD-11 Blue Browser of WHO,” the Ministry said.

“The introduction of the new module dedicated to traditional medicine conditions, marks a monumental step in the systematic tracking and global integration of traditional systems of healthcare practices related to Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani, alongside conventional medical conditions,” the Ministry said.

The official release will boost the status of traditional medicines in global health reporting, research, and policymaking.

The TM2 module comprises 529 categories which revolve around traditional medicine disorders and patterns. This will enable data collection and analysis on an unprecedented scale, according to the ministry.

“By allowing dual coding and improving data collection, this update fosters evidence-based policymaking, enhances patient care, and supports the inclusion of traditional medicine in national healthcare strategies, promoting holistic and inclusive healthcare worldwide,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, of the Ministry of Ayush.

“With the new updates, the ICD-11 offers more ease of use, improved interoperability, and accuracy, which will benefit national health systems and the people they serve,” added Dr. Robert Jakob, Team Leader, Classifications and Terminologies Unit, WHO.

Traditional medicine has long been an essential component of healthcare, particularly in Asia, Africa, and other regions where indigenous practices complement modern medical approaches. Its introduction in ICD-11 aligns with WHO’s mission to promote universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.

It also recognises the therapeutic potential of these systems alongside contemporary medical treatments.

This will enable the systematic documentation of traditional medicine practices, said the ministry noting that the WHO has created a platform for enhancing both the visibility and credibility of Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani on the world stage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.