When Zayed Khan’s son faced a life threatening situation

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan, who is known for ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Dus’ and others, recently opened up about the crisis that he faced in his life.

A video shared by Zayed’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ co-actor Amrita Rao on Instagram shows the actor talking about the time when his son faced a life threatening situation at the age of three.

He said, “My elder son, Zidane, had a very big problem called croup at the age of three. It's a respiratory disease that happens on the trachea because of allergens. He had a very bad attack. He almost came to me and said, ‘Papa, help me, I can't breathe’. And I took Zidane in a life-dead situation to the hospital. And there was a male nurse who was looking at us and he's nodding that he doesn't know whether Zidane is going to survive. And I could see Zidane, his ancillary muscles were stretching to get in the oxygen”.

He further mentioned, “You know, there's nothing like losing a child. And I was like, God, you can't do this. You know, like Daddy, take me. You leave him. 2 o'clock in the morning and by 8:30 - 9:00 am, we were in the hospital and the steroids started to work on Zidane. And they didn't have to go for the surgery. And from the age of five only I put him in parkour, in taekwondo, in gymnastics”.

Zayed is married to Malaika Parekh, the couple tied the knot in 2005. The couple have two sons, born in 2008 and 2011. In 2008, Khan gave up smoking upon the birth of his first son, to ensure that his children grew up without accepting any bad habits as normal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.