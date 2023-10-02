This when PM chases headlines: Congress on 246 medical colleges failing to meet 50% attendance

New Delhi, Oct 02 (IANS) The Congress on Monday slammed the government saying that it was shocking that none of the 246 medical colleges sanctioned by the National Medical Commission have adequate facilities and all failed to meet 50 per cent attendance requirement. The party said this happens when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chases headlines.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “This is exactly what happens when the Prime Minister chases headlines and self-glory momentarily. It is shocking that none of the 246 medical colleges sanctioned with great fanfare by the National Medical Commission have an adequate faculty or residents and all failed to meet the minimum 50 per cent attendance requirement. This has been revealed by the Commission itself.”

He also attached a news report with his tweets which quoted the data by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board under the National Medical Commission.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.