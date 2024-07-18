'What an Opportunity': Leclerc embraces Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is enthusiastic about the news that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will join the team next year.

Hamilton will be Leclerc’s third team-mate in what will be his seventh season at Ferrari, following four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and current partner Carlos Sainz.

"For me, it's an incredible opportunity," Leclerc tells BBC Sport. "First, to learn from the most successful driver ever. And to prove myself as well against Lewis, who is a benchmark for everybody."

Some viewed Ferrari's decision to sign Hamilton as a blow to Leclerc, questioning the team's faith in their young driver. However, Leclerc, 26, sees it differently. "Not at all," Leclerc says. "Because Ferrari is Ferrari. And they need the best drivers in their cars. So, for the benefit of Ferrari, it is completely understandable. For me, I don't see any negative in that, because it's Lewis Hamilton."

Leclerc remains confident in his abilities and is eager to learn from Hamilton. "I need to be convinced that I am the fastest driver when I put the helmet on, but I am really looking forward to it, and it will be super-interesting for me," he says. "I have always said you learn from every single team-mate you have over your career. When I look at the way he drives - because we always look at each other and data - you don't really see any weaknesses. And that's where Lewis is incredible. He's only got strengths."

The match-up between Hamilton, 39, and Leclerc is especially intriguing, pitting the most successful driver in F1 history against the one many consider the fastest over a single lap. Leclerc's record of 24 pole positions, equal with three-time champions Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet, underscores his raw speed. Notable achievements include putting the uncompetitive 2021 Ferrari on pole in Monaco and Baku, and a stunning pole lap in Singapore in 2019.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari seemed inspired as the team ended 2023 strongly, appearing in better shape than Mercedes. Despite Max Verstappen's dominance with Red Bull, Ferrari secured six poles in the final 11 races of last season, with Leclerc taking three of the last five. Ferrari narrowly missed out on second place in the 2023 constructors' championship, starting this season as the clear second-best team to Red Bull.

Leclerc's victory in Monaco, his hometown, was a significant milestone. Despite Ferrari's recent hiccups, Leclerc believes the team can return to the top. "In the last few races, we are not exactly where we want to be in terms of performance and that is my main priority - to come back to a performance where we are in the fight for poles and wins," he says. "I would expect us to be in the fight with McLaren and Red Bull as soon as we maximise the potential of our upgrades on the car."

At the halfway point of the season, Leclerc is in third place in the drivers' championship, 105 points behind Verstappen. Ferrari trails in the constructors' title, 71 points behind with only one Red Bull scoring big points due to Sergio Perez's dip in form. Despite the challenges, Leclerc remains optimistic. "I still believe the highest targets are possible, which means the championship," he asserts.

