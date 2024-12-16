What has changed? Question Nirbhaya’s parents on death anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Twelve years after a harrowing incident turned their lives upside down, Nirbhaya's parents continue to fight for justice and change. Speaking to IANS about the state of women's safety in the country, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother, expressed deep disappointment over the lack of progress in providing security to women.

"Nothing has changed in 12 years. Governments have come and gone, but the situation remains the same. Women are still unsafe in this country, whether in Delhi or elsewhere. We collect crime data, but where is the data on how many perpetrators are punished? When it comes to women’s safety, we are still stuck in 2012, or worse, the situation has deteriorated," she told IANS.

Referring to a recent incident involving the alleged assault of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, Asha Devi said, "What happened in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. Even with a woman chief minister in the state, the victim could not be saved. Two of the accused have been recently released, and the victim's parents are living in fear. They were supposed to join us today but couldn’t. Whether it’s the central government or state government, nothing will change until we enact strong laws."

Talking about systemic flaws, she added, "The doctor protested, many resigned, but what was the outcome? The Chief Minister couldn’t deliver justice to a daughter. If the government, police, and judiciary are doing their jobs, why do these crimes keep happening?"

Asha Devi also called for immediate reforms, urging the government to prioritise women’s safety.

"Bring Bills, bring laws, do something to bring about real change. Where are the CCTVs? Where are the streetlights? This has been the story of the last 12 years. After every crime in the country, the conversation fizzles out," she said.

Asha Devi’s husband Badrinath Singh, known as Nirbhaya’s father, told IANS, "The so-called big security campaigns are just for show. Back then, it was Congress; now, it's Kejriwal. But nothing has changed for the safety of daughters. Kejriwal promised CCTVs -- where are they? Those who’ve suffered are still crying for justice."

He also questioned the integrity of lawmakers. "What decisions have been made in Parliament regarding women’s safety over the past 12 years? Corrupt leaders, criminals -- how are they allowed to sit in Parliament? How can such people provide security to women? When the government protects the police and leaders instead of holding them accountable, how will criminals ever be caught? Look at the Kolkata incident, the entire conspiracy was carried out with administrative support."

The horrific gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, later named Nirbhaya (the fearless one), on the night of December 16, 2012, shook the nation to its core. Brutally assaulted by six men in a moving bus in south Delhi, she was thrown out on the road in a grievously injured state. She succumbed to her injuries days later in a Singapore hospital.

Of the six accused, four were convicted and hanged on March 20, 2020. One, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial, while another, a juvenile, was released in 2015 after serving three years in a correctional home.

Asha Devi concluded with a plea, "I will carry this pain for the rest of my life. My only request to the government is to ensure the safety of our daughters. Bring meaningful change. This cannot go on."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.