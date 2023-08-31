Western Province name Kyle Verreyne as captain for CSA One-day Cup

Cape Town, Aug 31 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne has been named as the captain for the CSA One-day Cup starting on September 16.

He replaces all-rounder Wayne Parnell, who is struggling with a shoulder niggle injury. Verreynne had led the team in seven first-class games and three T20s during the 2022-23 season.

Western Province head coach, Salieg Nackerdien mentioned Parnell’s workload and shoulder injury as the reason for the replacement.

"Wayne is busy with physiotherapy, and hopefully, he'll be ready during the One-Day Cup depending on his availability and how he responds,” Nackerdein said.

Parnell led the Western Province in the last season and finished runner-up losing to the Lions in Johannesburg.

On Verreyne's captaincy, Nackerdien stated, "He is very much keen and committed to Western Province, and a key player in the squad. That is the reason why Kyle is taking over -- to create continuity with the team, [with the One-Day Cup] starting in two weeks' time.”

"I know Kyle will do an outstanding job for the team. He is currently gelling nicely with the squad, adding to the environment we've created over the past two or three seasons," he further added.

In the T20s led by Verreynne last season, Western Province won two of the seven four-day games while losing the other two. Verreynne averaged 59.44 in those first-class games as captain, hitting a century and four half-centuries.

Verreynne while talking to the reporters highlighted his captaincy role and expressed his love towards Western Province.

"I am really excited; we have a nice bunch of guys this year. Western Province means a lot to me, so to be able to captain this side and lead this year is massive, and I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Something I'm big on is just having fun and making sure we enjoy our cricket. So, throughout the season that is going to be the message from me," Verreynne added.

