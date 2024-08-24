We're deprived of playing World Cup in front of home crowd, says Nigar Sultana

Dhaka, Aug 24 (IANS) Bangladesh women's captain Nigar Sultana said the recent shifting of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from the country to the UAE has meant they will now miss the chance of playing a global tournament in front of their fans at home.

On August 20, the International Cricket Council (ICC) moved the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup venue from Bangladesh to UAE due to travel restrictions imposed by several participating countries amidst ongoing unrest in the country, though the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) still has hosting rights.

"For the last two days I was really sad and today I seemed a bit free because a lot of people tried to make me understand (the switch) in different ways. To be honest I was really hurt and that from the core of my heart."

"I had a lot of dreams and not only me it was the same for all the players because it is not only us who were waiting to play the World Cup in our country but along with us our family also waited for it, like our friends, fans or our close ones."

"They were preparing in a different ways for this World Cup. As a player what I feel is that I missed the chance of having the pride of playing the World Cup in front of the home crowd. We are deprived of earning that pride," Nigar was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, while talking to reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

At the same time, the wicketkeeper-batter expressed excitement over Faruque Ahmed being made the new BCB President. Faruque is the first BCB president to have played any competitive cricket, as he played seven ODIs for Bangladesh from 1988 to 1999, and also served as chief selector twice.

"I think as he is elected as the board president certainly those who were there had taken his experience into consideration. I think it will be helpful for the players as he know what we need, and for that I am happy. Look it will take some time because when he will start working can we understand how good he is for us and what is likely to happen."

“Because he played cricket so I can say that he is well aware what the obstacles are that we usually face. Earlier he worked as a selector and long time ago he was also in women's selection and at that point I was in the camp for the first time and not as important player so he might not remember me from that time."

"He has the experience, and more or less the people who will work for the benefit of cricketers they will be welcomed by the cricketers. They have played cricket and they are aware of what is required because there are certain needs of an international cricketer and what kind of preparation can help a cricketer perform at international level, (those things) no one will know better than a cricketer himself. So, definitely, who are involved in cricket if they come forward to work for the cricketers, it is all the better," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.