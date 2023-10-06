Web series-inspired interstate fake currency cartel busted in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) An interstate cartel that dealt with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) taking inspiration from the webseries 'Farzi' starring Shahid Kapoor, was busted by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Friday, which also arrested its five members.

The arrested were identified as Sakoor Mohammad (25), who was the kingpin of the cartel, Lokesh Yadav (28), Himanshu Jain (47), Shiv Lal (30) and Sanjay Godara (22), all residents of Rajasthan.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that surveillance was mounted upon the activities of the suspected members of a syndicate involved in counterfeit currency.

“Specific input was received regarding two criminals named Sakoor and Lokesh who are involved in the circulation of FICN would come to the area near the Akshardham Temple to deliver a consignment to a prospective receiver,” he said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.

During their search, high quality FICN equivalent to Rs 6 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered from their possession.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had received the recovered FICN for circulation from their associates Himanshu Jain, Shiv Lal and his brother Sanjay.

“It was also revealed that the accused persons Radhey, Sakoor and Shiv Lal had conspired to establish a setup for printing FICN in Ajmer with the aim of earning a substantial profit. Subsequently, they operated a nexus or syndicate engaged in printing FICN at a rented house in Ajmer and circulating the counterfeit currency to various customers in Delhi-NCR,” said the Special CP.

Following these revelations, subsequent raids were conducted in Ajmer following which Himanshu, Shiv Lal, and Sanjay were arrested.

A significant quantity of FICN, equivalent to Rs 11 lakhs, all in the denomination of Rs 500, was also recovered from their possession.

“Upon further investigation, the equipment used for printing FICN, including two laptops, three colour printers, two lamination machines, two pen drives, paper sheets, ink and chemicals, two gauzes, green foil sheets used as a 'security thread,' and frames used to imprint the numeral 500 on FICN with glow ink, were recovered from the rented house in Ajmer,” said the Special CP.

In addition, mobiles, SIM cards, one Creta car, and a Swift car used by all the accused persons in the circulation of FICN were also seized.

Sakoor was a painter by profession and had come to Ajmer in 2015 to prepare for competitive exams.

“He is the mastermind of the syndicate and was inspired to print and circulate FICN after watching 'Farzi' on Amazon Prime Videos. Sakoor, Shiv Lal and Radhey established a set-up for printing FICN in Ajmer. Due to his background as a painter, he had a good understanding of chemicals and inks, which he used in the production of the counterfeit currency,” the Special CP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.