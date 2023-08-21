Weather dept predicts heavy rains in 11 districts of TN on Tuesday

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said in a statement on Monday that 11 districts of Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The RMC said, “Due to atmospheric downward circulation over parts of the state, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm may occur at few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karikkal.”

Heavy rains and thunderstorms will occur in The Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Dindigul and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the RMC said.

The RMC said that light to moderate rains will occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Karaikkal on Wednesday as well. Rains are likely to continue in some parts of the state from August 24 to August 27, it said.

Chennai will be partly cloudy for the next two days and light to moderate rains will occur in a few places in the city.

