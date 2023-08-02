We will help Rajasthan arresting Monu Manesar: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government would provide help to Rajasthan arresting Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who has been blamed by police as one of the triggering factors of violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh district.

He said Rajasthan Police are free to act against him and his government will extend all needed help.

On conspiracy angle in this week’s violence that spread over to neighbouring Gurugram too, Khattar told the media here that “it is not correct to speak now, let probe find it out”.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister alleged “big conspiracy behind the Nuh violence”.

Replying to a question on the presence of Manesar at the time of violence, he said, “There was no matter of Manesar being there. We should not believe in rumours. Whatever is the truth, we will act accordingly.”

The Chief Minister was categorically clear in saying the police would investigate every angle. “Whosoever will be responsible, action will be taken against them. There will be no leniency.”

“The police are examining call records and CCTV footage to identify culprits behind violence in Nuh.”

Khattar said 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed so that no unlawful activity takes place in the state.

The state government has sought four more companies of central forces, he said, adding “one battalion of the (IRB) Indian Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh.”

Six deaths have been reported out of which two were police personnel and four civilians. A total of 116 people have been arrested and 90 others detained and after questioning action will be taken.

The Chief Minister said those who indulged in violence and damaged private property will be made to compensate for it.

“We have passed an Act wherein it provides that the government will provide compensation for loss to public property but as far as private property is concerned those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it.

“So, we will ensure compensation is collected from those who are liable for it,” he added.

