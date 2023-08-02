Traffic on Chandigarh-Shimla highway restored partially

Shimla, Aug 2 (IANS) The traffic on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5, which was closed for traffic near Solan following landslides, was restored after over 10 hours of closure on Wednesday for light vehicles.

Motorists in heavy vehicles have been advised to take alternate routes for to and fro journey between the state capital and Chandigarh.

Around 50-m stretch of the highway at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo was washed away late Tuesday night, officials said.

The police have directed the commuters to use alternative roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti or Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar to travel towards Shimla from Chandigarh.

