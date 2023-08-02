AAP MP Sahney to address Parliament of World's Religions

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (IANS) AAP MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney has been invited by Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, the platform where Swami Vivekananda gave the renowned address to the world in 1893.

Sahney is being invited as the speaker for session "Exodus of Afghani Sikhs and other Minorities" on August 16 because of his philanthropic work which he did during refugee crisis in 2021 when Taliban took over the state of Afghanistan.

Sahney single-handedly sent three chartered flights at his own expense to Kabul to evacuate over 500 Afghani Hindus and Sikhs.

He started programme "My Family My Responsibility" for their rehabilitation.

Sahney provided them rented accommodations in Delhi and he is still paying rents and their monthly household expenses and medical health insurance, besides providing free of cost skilling to their children.

On getting the invite, Sahney said he is happy that he has been invited to speak about the pain and grief which Afghan Sikhs and Hindus had faced during the exodus.

