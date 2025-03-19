We want peace, end war with Russia this year: Ukraine Foreign Minister

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday that Ukraine wants peace and end the war with Russia this year.

"With the global support especially from India we could speak up and put up our side. We expect telephonic conversation between the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. We want just, long lasting and comprehensive peace. This Russian aggression is not just limited to Ukraine but about the world order, international principle and territorial integrity," Sybiha said at the conference on "Ukraine India: From Comprehensive to Strategic Partnership" organised by the World Trade Centre, All India Association of India and the Embassy of Ukraine.

"Ukraine has accepted the ceasefire, it is important, it is about overall opportunities as well as about business opportunities. We have accepted the ceasefire proposal unconditionally. We expect the Russian side accept this proposal unconditionally. I reiterate that the peace should be just, long lasting and comprehensive," the Minister added.

"The end of war will open up opportunities. There is a huge potential. Historically, India and Ukraine have got good ties. We want to develop bilateral relations, India's role is quite crucial. We really hope to boost the bilateral relations," he said.

Foreign Minister Sybiha launched Ukraine's Consulate in Mumbai.

He said: "The opening of the Consulate in Mumbai is a step in right direction as it will help further boost bilateral relations and trade between India and Ukraine. It is not just a coincidence that today in Mumbai Harbour a consignment of apples from Ukraine arrived here. Despite war we managed to do this."

"If we succeed to implement the ceasefire it will help restore freedom which is quite crucial for our bilateral trade. It will lead to freedom of navigation," he added.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, reconstruction is a huge opportunity for Indian businesses and companies to participate.

"Russians by their missiles have damaged our infrastructure, including schools and hospitals worth $600 billion. We will need support for reconstruction. There are ample opportunities for you (India) to participate in this huge project," Sybiha said.

The Minister claimed that with support from India, Ukraine will be able to achieve peace.

On Tuesday, during an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue held in Delhi the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that although his country desires a peaceful resolution to the conflict, it will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

He also added that just and lasting peace is possible under President Trump's leadership.

He also said that it will be in global interest to achieve a long-lasting and just peace, saying that Ukraine is not opposed to the peace initiative as it has accepted the US proposal on a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.