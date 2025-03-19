Patna High Court reserves order on pleas seeking 70th BPSC prelims re-exam

Patna, March 19 (IANS) The Patna High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on petitions seeking the re-examination of the 70th BPSC Civil Preliminary Examination.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar delivered the judgment after hearing multiple petitions, including a PIL filed on the matter.

Petitioners alleged that large-scale irregularities, including a question paper leak during the exam on December 13, 2024, across 912 centres in Bihar.

Advocate General PK Shahi, appearing for the Bihar government, rejected all allegations, stating no irregularities occurred and that claims of a paper leak were politically motivated.

Justice A.S. Chandel initially heard the case before it was transferred to the division bench. Justice Arvind Kumar Chandel had earlier directed the state government and BPSC to submit an affidavit clarifying the situation by January 30, 2025.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar has reserved its decision after extensive arguments from both sides.

Senior lawyer YV Giri, representing the petitions, alleged that the electronic jammers installed at many examination centres did not function properly, potentially enabling malpractice.

The exam was cancelled at Bapu Examination Centre (Kumhrar, Patna) which was held on December 13, 2024, and later re-conducted at 22 centres on January 4, 2025, which the petitioners claim violates constitutional provisions.

They also alleged that several questions and answer choices were incorrect, impacting candidates' scores and overall results.

Despite legal challenges, the BPSC declared preliminary results and announced main exam dates.

The petitioners sought a stay on the 70th BPSC recruitment process, but the court refused to halt the main examination. The final verdict awaited after the court completes hearings.

The judgment will decide whether the preliminary exam results stand or if a re-exam will be conducted for over 4 lakh candidates.

Meanwhile, a group of BPSC candidates is still agitating at the Gardanibagh Dharna site demanding cancellation of the preliminary examination.

