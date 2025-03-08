We must earn people's trust, Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed Congress party workers and former candidates of local body elections in Ahmedabad on Saturday during Samvaad programme. In his speech, he emphasized the need for the Congress party to reconnect with the people of Gujarat and strengthen its presence in the state’s political landscape.

During his address, Gandhi expressed his commitment to understanding the concerns of party workers and the people of Gujarat. "I came here to listen to what is in your hearts, to understand your pain," he said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the party in Gujarat, where it has been out of power for nearly 30 years, and stressed that merely focusing on elections would not be enough to regain public trust. "Until we fulfill our responsibilities, the people of Gujarat will not elect us. We must first earn their trust," he asserted.

Highlighting the historical contributions of Gujarat to the Congress party, Gandhi reminded the audience about Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, both of whom played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement.

He urged the party to once again become a guiding force for the people of Gujarat, just as it had done in the past.

Gandhi pointed out internal challenges within the party, stating that there are two types of leaders within the Gujarat Congress -- those who are genuinely connected to the people and those who remain distant. He stressed the need to differentiate between the two and take decisive action against those who are not aligned with the party’s core values.

"If we have to remove 10, 15, 20, or even 40 people who secretly work for the BJP, then we must do it," he declared.

He also criticized the current leadership in Gujarat, stating that the state’s small and medium businesses, farmers, and industries were struggling and in need of a new vision. "The current model of governance has failed. The people of Gujarat are calling for change, and Congress can provide that vision," he said.

However, he emphasized that this transformation could only happen if the party re-establishes its connection with the people.

Drawing from his experience in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi highlighted how the Congress party successfully connected with the people across India. He urged party leaders and workers in Gujarat to engage directly with citizens, listen to their problems, and build a relationship based on trust.

Encouraging confidence among party workers, Gandhi reminded them that the opposition already holds 40 per cent of the vote in Gujarat. "If we can increase our vote share by just 5 per cent, the entire political equation will change," he said, citing Telangana as an example where Congress increased its vote share significantly.

Towards the end of his speech, he lightened the mood with a humorous remark about Gujarat’s hospitality. "Every time I come here, no matter how much I try to control my weight, you take me to restaurants and serve delicious snacks, and I end up gaining a kilo!" he joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Gandhi concluded his address with a message of determination and unity, vowing to strengthen the party in Gujarat and reconnect with its people. "It is my responsibility to bring back the confidence of our party workers, and I will fulfill that responsibility," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.