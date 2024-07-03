'We deserve criticism': Rizwan admits flaws in team after Pakistan's early T20 World Cup exit

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) As Pakistan cricket team faced a lot of flak for their disappointing T20 world cup camipgn opening batter, opening batter Mohammad Rizwan admitted the shortcomings and said the criticism his side faced over their dismal performance is "justified".

Pakistan failed to make it past the first-round of the T20 showpiece. They were stunned by co-hosts United States in the opening fixture before a batting collapse saw them face defeat against India in their second match.

"The criticism the team is facing is justified and we deserve this since we did not perform in accordance with expectations. Players who cannot face criticism, will not be able to succeed," Rizwan told reporters in Peshawar.

After losing their first two games, Pakistan won their remaining matches against Canada and Ireland. However, the results of the other group matches did not go in their favour, preventing them from qualifying for the Super 8. Instead, the USA and India advanced from the group.

"We are disappointed with our performance in the T20 World Cup. There are multiple reasons behind our losses. When a team loses, one can’t say that bowling and batting is doing well," he added.

Following Pakistan's narrow loss to India, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had called for significant changes within the team, saying "they required minor surgery to start winning matches."

Reacting on naqvi's "major surgery" remark, the wicketkeeper batter said, "Operations are a normal thing. When a person is ill, an operation is necessary. PCB Chairman is a hard-working person. The decision about who will remain in the team and who will not is the chairman’s right."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.