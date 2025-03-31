We dedicate 'Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi' to all mothers: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on Monday said that the team of his upcoming film, ‘Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi’ was dedicating their film to all mothers.

Participating in an event to launch ‘Nayaaldhi’, the first single from the film, hero Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said,”I have never come out after ‘Pataas’. I came for the ‘Pataas’ success meet. Looking at this event, it does not feel like a song launch event, it feels like the success meet of ‘Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi’.”

Stating that this film of his will also be a film that will be remembered for another 20 years, the actor said that this film became possible only because of actress Vijayashanthi who agreed to play the character of his mother.

“This film was made because Vijayashanti garu, who played the role of my mother in this film, accepted that character. Thank you Vijayashanti garu,” he said.

The actor then went on to point out how people generally took their mothers for granted.

“We all take our mothers for granted. Is that not so? They stay at home, get up in the morning, do all the household work, feed us in the morning…. It is our responsibility to respect mothers. No matter how much we sacrifice for them, there is nothing wrong in it. We dedicate this film to all mothers,' he said.

The music promotions of the film were kicked off with the release of the first single ‘Nayaaldhi’ on Monday. The song launch was held in a grand manner in the presence of fans at Ravi Kala Mandir in Narasaraopet.

The song ‘Nayaaldhi’ showcases the sizzling chemistry between Kalyan Ram and Saiee Manjrekar. Composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, the track, the lyrics of which have been penned by Raghuram, beautifully capture Kalyan Ram's admiration for Saiee's beauty.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's highly anticipated action-packed family drama 'Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi' is gearing up for release as one of the biggest entertainers of this summer season.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashok Creations and NTR Arts, the film has Vijayashanthi playing a key role as an IPS officer.

