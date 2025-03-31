Kumud Mishra says art will stay relevant as long as you have story to tell

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Kumud Mishra, whose theatre play ‘Saanp Seedhi’ has been garnering a lot of positive response, has said that in the age of technology art will never cease to exist.

The actor said that as long as one has a story to tell, any art form will survive. He spoke with IANS about the new show, his approach towards his work,and the changing dynamics of art.

He told IANS, “I've been hearing since childhood that the theater is dying - where? It can never. Just the form has changed. Theatre festivals are big, theatre groups are big, theatre spaces are big, audiences are big. As long as you have a story to tell, any art form will survive. And the relevance of live art forms increases further because in today's time we are busy with mobiles. Theatre is a space where you feel the live performance and emotions”.

Talking about his character in ‘Saanp Seedhi’, he said, “Anil Wadhwa is the name of the character. He is also an actor, producer, director and screenwriter, and he makes movies. He's obsessed with himself, and is a bit of a bad guy. This is a completely different character from me, but whatever character you are doing, some part of you goes into the character, which part, I don't know. And some you take from the character”.

The actor also said that he welcomes criticism in his work as it helps him to make his performances more impactful. He told IANS, “It's part of your profession. Criticism is also very welcome, impact is more welcome because it is not necessary that you will do good work every time. You have to accept the criticism”.

Theatre is more of a spontaneous medium, and the stakes for actors are a lot higher for actors on stage as compared to acting for the camera. When asked about the challenges that he faced during the production of ‘Saanp Seedhi’, the actor said that if one is fully prepared then it becomes a cakewalk.

He told IANS, “If you have a story and the ability to tell it, people are entertained. We do a play ‘Five Grains of Sugar’, a solo play and get a very good response. If the play is good, then an actor is also enough. Not even 25 actors will work in a bad drama”.

She further mentioned, “There are years of riyaz, I have done theatre, I have learnt from there. It's our job, we have to do it. You have to work on the body, mind and senses. When to show what emotion, there should be control over it - even if you are not feeling it, you should feel it”.

The actor also feels that there is no mantra for success, if there were, there would be no failure.

He said, “You must know what you want to do, why you want to do it. There should be focus. Success and failure are by-products. Whether you want to do that work or not, that's more important. I don't do drama to make people appreciate me, I do it to explore myself”.

He also spoke about his experience of working with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali in ‘Rockstar’.

He said, “It was a very wonderful experience. Ranbir is one of our finest actors and Imtiaz sir is an amazing director. He has also made 'Chamkila', which is also a tremendous film”.

“He also cast me in a web series called ‘Doctor Arora’, which he produced. Doing 'Rockstar' was an amazing experience”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.