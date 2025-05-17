WBSSC recruitment case: TMC leaders differ on police action against protesting teachers

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) Two senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Saturday offered contrasting responses to the police action taken against protesting teachers who had staged a “gherao” at the state education department headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday night.

The teachers -- described by many as “untainted” or “genuine” -- had lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order last month.

While West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay urged the police to show greater sensitivity in handling such situations, Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim accused the protesters of indulging in theatrics to gain media attention.

Speaking to the media, Bandopadhyay said: “The manner in which the protesting teachers attempted to force their way into the education headquarters by breaking locks and gates is undoubtedly unacceptable. But even then, the police should have acted in a more sensitive manner.”

In contrast, Hakim alleged that the protest was largely aimed at gaining publicity. “These protesters only want to get their faces on TV. That’s why they are staging unnecessary drama. Our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is with them. The matter can be resolved if they put their faith in her. Some already have, while others continue with their demonstrations. But the Supreme Court’s verdict cannot be overturned through protests,” he said.

On Thursday night, police used batons to disperse the teachers outside Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the state education department. Several teachers reportedly suffered serious injuries to the head and body. However, senior police officials defended the action, calling it a “mild response” necessitated by a deteriorating situation.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has condemned the police action and warned that his party will raise the issue strongly in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly, scheduled to begin on June 9.

The protests stem from a Supreme Court verdict on April 3, in which a bench comprising then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court order cancelling the recruitment of 25,753 teachers in government-aided schools across West Bengal.

The apex court accepted the High Court’s view that the entire panel had to be scrapped due to the failure of the state government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to identify and separate “untainted” candidates from those whose appointments were irregular.

The state government and the WBSSC have since filed review petitions with the Supreme Court, seeking reconsideration of the order.

