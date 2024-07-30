Wayanad landslides: Death toll reaches 41, rescue operation underway

Kozhikode, July 30 (IANS) The death toll in the massive landslides at Churalpara in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday has gone up to 41, district authorities said.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m. and the area remains cut off. The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

Authorities said that several parts of the affected areas continue to remain cut off and a sudden increase in the number of dead has been reported from Pothukalu.

The Harrison Malayalam plant is another area that has been cut off and its general manager has told the media that a few of their managers are reported to be missing, while several labourers have been moved to safer places.

A team of the Territorial Army and their medical team from Kozhikode have moved towards Wayanad.

Due to the inclement weather, two helicopters were unable to land in the affected landslide areas and are now waiting at Kozhikode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning held discussions with top Kerala State Disaster Management Authority ( KSDMA) officials in the state capital city.

According to reports around 400 families are trapped in a few areas at Churalmala.

State Health Minister Veena George said all the available health officials in and around the district are being asked to join the operations as there are reports of several getting injured.

“We have started to ensure that all medical supplies are being transported to the affected areas. Medical teams from Kannur and Kozhikode will be reaching out to speed up treatment of the injured people. At the moment 70 injured are being treated at a few hospitals in Wayanad,” said Minister George.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu told local media, "Around 2 a.m., landslides took place at least two to three times. At this point, few affected areas are cut off. The weather is also adverse for NDRF teams to go to some of these affected areas. Everyone is on alert. We will carry out the rescue in a coordinated manner. We are still ascertaining about how many people are trapped. All options, including airlifting people, are being looked into to ensure rescue work is carried out."

