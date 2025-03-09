WAVES to connect Indian creators, technologists with global talent: Centre

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will serve as a major platform to connect Indian creators and technologists with global industry leaders, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) said on Sunday.

The first edition of WAVES is set to take place from May 1 to May 4 in Mumbai.

According to the government, WAVES will bring together professionals from the media and entertainment (M&E) industry to showcase India’s talent and potential.

The event will focus on four key areas -- broadcasting & infotainment, AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality), digital media & innovation, and films.

It aims to create new opportunities for collaboration between Indian and international industry players.

One of the major highlights of WAVES is the animation filmmakers competition, launched in partnership with Dancing Atoms, a leading animation company.

This initiative is designed to discover and promote India’s best storytelling talent in the field of animation.

The competition is open to students, amateurs, and professionals. Participants were required to submit a logline, a two-page summary of their film concept, and a poster.

Selected participants will undergo mentorship sessions and masterclasses conducted by industry experts.

The final winners will be announced in April 2025, with prizes and global exposure awaiting the best entries.

While films can be in any language, the submission forms have to be completed in English to accommodate an international panel of jurors.

The competition received entries from across the country and abroad, highlighting the growing interest in animation.

Selected participants will now go through an intensive mentorship programme, where industry experts will help them refine their ideas through masterclasses.

Entries are being judged based on originality, entertainment value, market appeal, audience engagement, and presentation.

Winners will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to industry leaders, gain global exposure, and compete for exciting prizes.

The competition received an overwhelming response, with 1,290 participants submitting their entries, including 19 from other countries.

