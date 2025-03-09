Al Pacino celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Dog Day Afternoon’

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Hollywood legend Al Pacino recently attended the 50th anniversary screening of ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ at the American Cinematheque‘s Aero Theatre.

He also spent time with some old friends during the event. Those friends are the other collaborators he misses from making the classic bank-robbery-gone-wrong drama a half-century ago, reports ‘Variety’.

The acting legend also made a lot of new friends at the Aero, with the capacity crowd revealing not just in his tales of making ;Dog Day Afternoon’ but assorted takes on other aspects of his career.

“Let’s just say it’s always a 50-year anniversary, you know”, the actor said with a chuckle. “I mean, I did ‘The Godfather’, it was 50 years; people celebrated, and I did ‘The Godfather Part II’, which you got another, but I’m due on this one”.

As per ‘Variety’, the 84-year-old acting giant was pinned down on what he now considers the favorite role of his career. And he offered a teasing take on a part that is yet to be seen, his leading role in a recently wrapped ‘King Lear’ adaptation.

There were some mixed feelings in seeing ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ afresh, he told the audience in Santa Monica. “A lot of those people who I was playing with, my fellow acting partners, a lot of them are gone. And when you see it on a massive screen, it’s sort of great”, he said, within moments of the end credits rolling.

“Sidney (Lumet) was such a great director, and so I marvel at the things he did and all the performances, especially the girls and the people in the bank, and of course John Casale. The woman who played my mother is Judith Malina, who started off-Broadway, and she was such a great theater director and actress and such an inspiration for me”, he added.

