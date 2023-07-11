Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual: Delhi L-G takes stock of situation

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Tuesday visited the waterlogged areas, including Yamuna Bazar, and said that the waterlogging has become a yearly ritual."The people of Delhi are badly affected by waterlogging. This has been happening repeatedly as a ritual. Sewage cleaning has not been done, and the government is not harvesting or treating the drains. The things that haven't been done for years always cause waterlogging," he said.

The L-G further stated that to improve the water holding capacity of the Yamuna River and Najafgarh drain, the government needs to regularly desilt them. He mentioned that since this wasn't done, water accumulated at various places in Delhi.

"This is very sad. I will try to ensure that attention is paid to this issue so that people don't face problems. We (the government) have to be prepared in advance as nature doesn't provide any advance notice," the L-G said.

The L-G was also visiting Pragati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge, and Zakhira underpass to inspect the situation.

