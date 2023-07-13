Water level in Yamuna river constant for 2 hours on late Thursday

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) In what will come as a relief to Delhi residents amid a flood-like situation in low-lying areas around the Yamuna, the water level in the river hasn't increased in two hours, being recorded at 8 p.m. at 208.66 metres, the same level as between 6 and 7 p.m.

The water level in Yamuna reached the 208.53 metre mark at 10 a.m on Thursday - 3 metres higher than the danger mark of 205 metres and then 208.66 metres.

More than 50,000 people have been effected due to flood-like situation as several areas of north, northeast, and east Delhi were inundated. The water also reached the Ring Road due to which a lot of roads were closed and traffic was diverted.

The Delhi government also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles at the Singhu, Badarpur, Loni, and Chilla borders. It also urged the people not to venture out if not necessary.

Delhi's largest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, was also submerged as was the crematorium ground of Geeta Colony.

The Delhi government, Delhi Police, the NDRF and other authorities are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that around 20,000 persons, who were rescued were at relief camps.

He said that a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority was also held on Thursday to discuss the situation arising out of rising water level in Yamuna in which few key decisions were taken.

"All schools, colleges and universities in Delhi are being closed till Sunday. All non-essential government offices have been asked from work from home. Advisory is also being issued to private offices to implement work from home. Due to the closure of the water treatment plant, the supply of water will be affected by up to 25 per cent. That's why water rationing will be done. Only large vehicles carrying essential services will be allowed to enter Delhi. All Delhiites should be patient, soon the water level will come down and the situation will be normal," Kejriwal said.

