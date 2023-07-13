Shootout in Bharatpur: Real culprits got off scot-free, alleges family of slain gangster

Jaipur, July 13 (IANS) A day after gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, who was accused of killing local BJP leader Kripal Singh, was shot dead in Bharatpur while he was being taken to the court by the police, his family members have accused the cops of sheltering the real accused and arresting those who were hired for the murder.

On September 4 last year, Kuldeep had allegedly killed Kripal Singh with the help of four others.

Kuldeep's relatives have filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the four accused arrested in connection with the case are not the masterminds behind the crime.

The real accused could be seen in CCTV footage, but the police are not arresting them, they alleged.

In fact, the real accused are partying and even boasting on social media that they have been successful in taking revenge, alleged the family members of Kuldeep.

While Kuldeep was being taken to the court by the police in a bus on Wednesday, miscreants fired as many as 15 rounds at him near the Amoli toll plaza. His accomplice Vijaypal was also fired upon.

The family members of Kuldeep claimed that Kripal Sing's son Aaditya is writing on his social media that "we have taken revenge".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.