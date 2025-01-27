Warrican's 5-fer helps WI register Test win in Pakistan after 34 years

Multan, Jan 27 (IANS) Jomel Warrican bagged a sensational five-wicket haul in the second innings as the West Indies registered a Test win in Pakistan after 34 years with a 120-run victory in the second and final game of the series at the Multan Cricket Ground on Monday.

Resuming their chase of 244 from 76/4 on day three’s play, Pakistan were completely outclassed by Warrican, Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie to be bowled out for 133 in 44 overs, giving the West Indies their first win in the country since 1990.

Warrican, who took 5-27 in the fourth innings of the match, finishes with incredible match figures of 9-70, and also ended up as the leading wicket-taker of the series, as the West Indies levelled the two-match series.

The signs for a West Indies win brightened on day three when Saud Shakeel was drawn into playing one turning away ball from Sinclair and was caught at first slip. In the next over, Warrican castled Kashif Ali to put Pakistan in serious trouble.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha kept the bowlers at bay for a while to stitch a fighting 39-run stand before Warrican got one to keep low and trap the latter lbw. Warrican then castled Rizwan, before Motie had Noman Ali caught at mid-off.

Warrican then came back to clean up Sajid Khan and performed the bowler’s famous thigh-five celebration to get another five-wicket haul and take his tally of wickets in this series to 19. Warrican was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match and took the Player of the Series award as well for being the guiding force behind a memorable Test match win for the West Indies.

Brief Scores: West Indies 163 and 244 beat Pakistan 154 and 133 in 44 overs (Babar Azam 31, Mohammad Rizwan 25; Jomel Warrican 5-27, Sinclair 3-61) by 120 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.