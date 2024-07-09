Warner keeps door open to play for Australia in Champions Trophy 'if selected'

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) David Warner said chapter of his playing career is closed but has left the door open to appear in next year's Champions Trophy to play in one last international tournament.

Warner concluded his Test cricket career in January, simultaneously declaring that his final appearance in the 50-over format was during last year's ODI World Cup. His international tenure came to an end last month following Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup.

In a social media post, the Australian opener expressed gratitude towards fans, his national teammates, and staff. Additionally, he indicated his willingness to play for national side at the Champions Trophy, which will be staged in Pakistan next February and March.

"Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible.

"My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through. For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others.

"We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks. I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected.

"To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more what’s app junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice. This team has had unbelievable success the Last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew old Mac and staff have got this," read Warner's post on Instagram.

Australia's limited-overs teams will commence the era following Warner's retirement in September, beginning with a series of three T20Is each against Scotland and England, followed by a five-match ODI series against England.

In November, they will host Pakistan for three ODIs and T20Is before kicking off the Test summer against India.

