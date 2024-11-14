Waqf row: K’taka HC stays FIR proceedings against BJP MP

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, staying the proceedings filed by the Haveri Police over a social media post concerning the suicide of a farmer in Haveri allegedly after taking over of his property by the Waqf board.

The petition was filed by Surya seeking to quash the FIR, maintaining that the allegations lacked basis and were politically motivated.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, after reviewing the initial arguments, granted an interim stay on the proceedings, also pausing further action against Surya in this case.

Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam, appearing on behalf of Surya, pointed out that the Karnataka Revenue Department had allegedly unilaterally amended land records, inserting the Karnataka Waqf Board’s name in place of farmers’ ownership across multiple districts.

He submitted that the changes triggered widespread anxiety and protests from affected farmers, prompting the Karnataka government to announce the reversal of these entries and withdraw related notices.

The senior counsel further added that Surya, as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, had recently visited Vijayapura along with the JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal to meet farmers facing Waqf-related land issues.

During these visits, Surya learned of a news report regarding a farmer, Rudrappa, who had reportedly taken his own life in Haveri due to a Waqf Board land claim on his family’s property. Surya shared this news on X, expressing concern over the challenges facing Karnataka’s farmers.

Shortly after the tweet, the Superintendent of Police, Haveri, issued a clarification on social media that Rudrappa’s suicide, reported in January 2022, was due to loan and crop loss issues rather than any Waqf land claim.

Upon this clarification, Surya deleted the post and emphasised his commitment to ensuring accurate information, reaffirming his dedication to actively addressing the concerns of Karnataka’s farmers.

The FIR was filed by the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics (CEN) police in Haveri district of Karnataka against Surya.

The case has been booked under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita – 2023.

The FIR stated: “Tejasvi Surya on his social media handle stated that a ‘farmer in Haveri commits suicide after finding his land taken over by the Waqf. In their haste to appease minorities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Zameer Khan have unleashed catastrophic effects in Karnataka that are becoming impossible to contain with every passing day,’ which was based on a false report by Kannada Duniya e-paper.”

